The Boston Red Sox put together a late season charge to make it into the playoffs. Red Sox manager Alex Cora had some words for his team's doubters ahead of the series opener against the New York Yankees. Boston ace Garrett Crochet heard that and showed out, putting together a dominant start on the road. During the 3-1 win, Crochet's prediction about the game came to pass.

Crochet out-dueled Max Fried in Game 1 that featured dominant pitching from both All-Stars. Despite Fried not giving up a single run, his offense could not put the finishing touches on the game.

Cora's No. 1 starter got through 7.2 innings, striking out 11 Yankees en route to a win. However, Crochet left the game in Aroldis Chapman's hands after recording his 23rd out. The former New York closer had some struggles in the ninth inning, but held the lead to finish the game.

Crochet and Cora are one win away from a second round series against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. All three American League teams have a good chance to go on a deep run, and the Red Sox took a big step in the right direction. According to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, Crochet told Cora he would only need one reliever in Game 1. As it turns out, the starter was spot on.

“Cora, the pitcher vowed, was going to make just one call to the bullpen on Tuesday, straight to closer Aroldis Chapman to have him finish off a win over their rivals. Just one,” Castillo said. “‘That's how it worked out,' Cora said.”

Crochet joined an exclusive club in Red Sox history after his dominant postseason debut. He was one of the biggest acquisitions of the 2024-25 offseason. Crochet has made Boston's investment pay off for months. Despite the win, Cora wants to play Game 2 with momentum as the Red Sox try to eliminate the Yankees on the road in Game 2 on Wednesday.