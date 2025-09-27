The Boston Red Sox are playoff bound as an American League Wild Card team. Alex Cora's team secured a spot in the postseason in dramatic fashion on Friday night. While they have to compete with teams like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox are ready to attack October. Their manager bought into the excitement, calling out the people who doubted him.

When the season began, the AL East was considered one of the best division in Major League Baseball. The entire division had a legitimate chance to make it into the 2025 playoff field. However, a disastrous season from the Baltimore Orioles and an injury-riddled year in Tampa Bay knocked both teams out of the mix. The other three, however, are heading into the playoffs.

Cora got real on his team's chances at the postseason earlier this week. The Red Sox responding in a big way, winning six of their last ten and walking off the Detroit Tigers at home. The AL playoff matchups are still unknown, but Boston will play in a Wild Card series starting on Tuesday. Cora spoke to Mass Live reporter Christopher Smith, taking a shot at his team's “believers”.

“Let's be honest, nobody thought we were gonna make it to October (when the season started),” Cora said. “Whoever says that, ‘Yeah, we were a playoff team,' that's f***ing bulls**t, to be honest with you. Nobody thought we were gonna make it to October. It was New York. It was Baltimore, it was Toronto, you know, and we believed we were going to play in October. We set our standards every single day. And we hit our standards.”

Now that Boston is in the playoff field, it can deploy Garrett Crochet and its other weapons. The Red Sox are a dangerous team capable of going just as far as anyone in the AL. If people did not believe before, Boston could prove them all wrong very soon.