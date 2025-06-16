The Boston Red Sox shocked the world on Sunday night when they decided to trade their superstar designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants less than a year-and-a-half into his 10-year, $313.5 million contract. While the deal has some immediate repercussions for both sides, Ken Rosenthal believes that Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, are throwing a party in the wake of this trade.

With drama between Devers and the Red Sox front office hovering over the team, they opted to swing a major deal with the Giants that brought Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs III, and Jose Bello to town. The natural train of thought from many fans is that Boston will be OK because they have Bregman in place, but Rosenthal quickly reminded folks he has a player option in his deal, which could prove to be an issue for the Sox.

“Oh, but Bregman will be back soon, you say? Yep, and the Sox can bank on him opting out at the end of the season,” Rosenthal wrote for The Athletic. “No problem, just give Bregman the money the Sox saved with Devers, right? That sound you hear is the cackling of Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, who, according to unconfirmed reports, was last seen rolling on the floor in hysterics.”

Alex Bregman could cash in after Red Sox trade Rafael Devers

Article Continues Below
More Boston Red Sox News
image thumbnail
Beantown Rundown: Why the Red Sox Rafael Devers trade is worse than the Mookie Betts dealOwen Crisafulli ·
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) runs the bases after hitting a one run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Devers was traded to Giants later that day.
Red Sox fans stunned by Boston’s travel gesture to Rafael DeversYasmin Edañol ·
Saturday, June 8, 2024; Boston MA-Former Red Sox pitcher Jonathan Papelbon runs to the mound during the Savannah Bananas Banana Ball game against the Party Animals on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Fenway Park.
Former Red Sox Jonathan Papelbon makes 360 move amid shock of Rafael Devers tradeMiguel La Torre ·
image thumbnail
Logan Webb makes big Kyle Harrison prediction after Giants-Red Sox blockbuster tradeBrayden Haena ·
Boston Red Sox third base Rafael Devers (11) sits in dugout sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Why Red Sox’s Rafael Devers trade has left execs ‘confounded’Jedd Pagaduan ·
Former San Francisco Giants player Buster Posey sits in the dugout before the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park.
Buster Posey explains timing of Giants’ Rafael Devers tradeBrayden Haena ·
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Fenway Park.
Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The overarching belief after Bregman earned a three-year, $120 million contract from the Red Sox this offseason was that he made out like a bandit. While he's on the injured list with a quad injury for the time being, Bregman was one of Boston's best bats before being forced to the sidelines, as he's hitting .299 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs through 51 games.

With Devers gone, the Sox need Bregman more than ever, and that could lead to him bleeding the team for even more money next offseason. The team has a lot of more pressing questions to answer before this potential scenario, but the fallout from this trade could have a direct impact on Bregman's future with the team.