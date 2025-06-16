The Boston Red Sox shocked the world on Sunday night when they decided to trade their superstar designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants less than a year-and-a-half into his 10-year, $313.5 million contract. While the deal has some immediate repercussions for both sides, Ken Rosenthal believes that Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, are throwing a party in the wake of this trade.

With drama between Devers and the Red Sox front office hovering over the team, they opted to swing a major deal with the Giants that brought Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs III, and Jose Bello to town. The natural train of thought from many fans is that Boston will be OK because they have Bregman in place, but Rosenthal quickly reminded folks he has a player option in his deal, which could prove to be an issue for the Sox.

“Oh, but Bregman will be back soon, you say? Yep, and the Sox can bank on him opting out at the end of the season,” Rosenthal wrote for The Athletic. “No problem, just give Bregman the money the Sox saved with Devers, right? That sound you hear is the cackling of Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, who, according to unconfirmed reports, was last seen rolling on the floor in hysterics.”

Alex Bregman could cash in after Red Sox trade Rafael Devers

The overarching belief after Bregman earned a three-year, $120 million contract from the Red Sox this offseason was that he made out like a bandit. While he's on the injured list with a quad injury for the time being, Bregman was one of Boston's best bats before being forced to the sidelines, as he's hitting .299 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs through 51 games.

With Devers gone, the Sox need Bregman more than ever, and that could lead to him bleeding the team for even more money next offseason. The team has a lot of more pressing questions to answer before this potential scenario, but the fallout from this trade could have a direct impact on Bregman's future with the team.