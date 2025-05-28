Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich called game.

Yelich ended Tuesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field in Milwaukee with a monster grand slam walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Brewers a 5-1 victory.

Brice Turang started the activity for the Brewers' offense in the 10th inning, as his single off of Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks sent Joey Ortiz to third base. Hendriks, who replaced Aroldis Chapman, then walked Jackson Chourio before William Contreras flied out to left field. With the bases loaded, Yelich stepped on the plate, looking to drive at least one run.

Instead, he sent Ortiz, Turang, Chourio and himself all home with just one swing. Yelich took a ball first from Hendriks before a strike on the second pitch. On his third pitch to the former National League Most Valuable Player, Hendrik threw an 85 mph slider that Yelich sent into orbit.

CHRISTIAN YELICH WALK OFF GRAND SLAM 🤯pic.twitter.com/PPxfEGjBXj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yelich.s home run has fans on social media buzzing.

“Now that was a hit!Lets go Yelich!!” a fan commented.

“He didn’t hit a homer… he dropped the curtain 📉,” shared a social media user on X.

Article Continues Below

“No better way to finish, to all a good night,” a different fan shared.

“Wow, that's an amazing finish! Yelich is on fire lately.,” another comment read.

“Yelich!!!! Going going gonzo!!! That's game folks!!!,” chimed in an ecsatatic fan.

“Really hope he does the derby,” said one X user.

The Brewers appear to be on their way to picking up a loss, as they were down by a run in the bottom of the ninth inning. But Sal Frelick had other plans, as he hit an RBI single off of Chapman that scored Yelich and tied the game up at 1-1.

With their victory over the Red Sox, Yelich and the Brewers extended their win streak to three games. They can sweep Boston in the series finale this Wednesday night, with Freddy Peralta getting the ball opposite Red Sox starter Brayan Bello.