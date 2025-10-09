The Boston Red Sox have announce the passing of former All-Star Mike Greenwell. The 62-year-old Greenwell played for the Red Sox from 1985 through 1996. He spent his entire 12-year Major League career playing in Boston.

Greenwell had announced the onset of thyroid cancer several months ago and that was listed as the cause of his death.

The Red Sox have had a legacy of brilliant leftfielders. It started with the legendary Ted Williams, and after the Splendid Splinter played his final game in 1960, superstars Carl Yastrzemski and Jim Rice followed. After Rice gave up his spot in the outfield, the Red Sox installed Greenwell as their leftfielder. He continued the production from the position that fans were used to seeing.

Greenwell had some brilliant seasons for the Red Sox, with two of the best coming in 1988 and '89. He made the American League All-Star team in both of those seasons. He was the runner-up to Jose Canseco for the leagues Most Valuable Player Award in '88. After Canseco's use of steroids became well known, Greenwell wanted to know why he didn't get the MVP honor.

Greenwell had several brilliant seasons for Red Sox

Greenwell became a regular in the 1987 season and he had a .328 batting average 19 home runs and 89 runs batted in that season. His production jumped quite a bit the following year. He bashed 22 homers and knocked in 119 runs while hitting .325. The '89 season featured another fine season with a .308 averaged 14 homers and 95 RBI.

He had a career batting average of .303 with 130 home runs and 726 RBIs. He is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and was inducted into that shrine in 2008.

After his playing career with the Red Sox was over, he played one season in Japan. However, his season across the Pacific was cut short due to a broken toe.

He was a Florida resident throughout his life and he was a Lee County (Fla.) commissioner in his later years.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Commissioner Mike Greenwell, a lifelong Lee County resident,” Lee County officials said in a social media post. “He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County. He will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his leadership.”