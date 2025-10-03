Manager Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox saw their season end at the hands of Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees in the Wild Card series. But despite the loss, Cora decided to keep things classy.

The Red Sox came out victorious in Game 1, 3-1. However, the Yankees then battled back to take Game 2, 4-3. In the pivotal Game 3 rubber match, New York stamped their ticket to the American League Division Series with a 4-0 victory.

Now, the Yankees will be facing the Toronto Blue Jays for a chance to compete for an AL pennant. Before first pitch, Cora wanted to wish his team's biggest rival some good luck, via SNY.

“I want to start by congratulating [Boone], [Brian Cashman] and the Yankees on advancing to the next round,” Cora said. “It's a special organization, a good team. Wish them nothing but the best.”

"I want to start by congratulating [Boone], [Brian Cashman] and the Yankees on advancing to the next round," Cora said. "It's a special organization, a good team. Wish them nothing but the best."

The Red Sox went 9-4 against the Yankees during the 2025 campaign. And after winning Game 1, they were just one battle away from vanquishing their rival for good. However, New York rookie Cam Schlitter had different ideas.

He threw eight innings of scoreless baseball, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out 12. The Red Sox had a rookie of their own in Connelly Early on the mound. He put up six strikeouts through 3.2 innings, but with four runs scored, it was all the cushion the Yankees needed.

The Red Sox will now regroup and begin thinking about their offseason plan. Both Trevor Story and Alex Bregman have major contract decisions to make. And while Cora won't admit it, Boston will be constructing their roster with New York in mind.

The AL East has now become one of, if not the best division in baseball. The Red Sox are well aware of what it's going to take to compete. Cora and company will take their lumps now and hope to come back even stronger in 2026.