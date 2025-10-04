The Boston Red Sox's 2025 campaign came to an abrupt end two days ago. Despite taking the New York Yankees to the brink, Boston was ultimately unable to finish off their rivals. Their dreams of winning the pennant ended, and now they're facing a problem with one of their stars.

Third baseman Alex Bregman has been an integral part of their lineup ever since his arrival this season. Unfortunately, his stay in Boston might come to an end soon. Mark Feinsand reports that the Red Sox 3B is expected to opt out of his contract, entering the 2026 free agency class.

“[Alex] Bregman can opt out of the final two years and $80 million — $40 million of which is deferred — of the three-year, $120 million deal he signed with the Red Sox last February,” Feinsand wrote in his article for MLB.com. “According to a source, it’s a near certainty that Bregman will opt out and test free agency for a second straight year, this time without a qualifying offer attached to him.”

After signing with the Red Sox this offseason, Bregman became a pillar for a Red Sox offense that needed a stabilizer. He started off hot for Boston, notching a .299 batting average. The Red Sox third baseman had 11 home runs, 35 RBIs and a .938 OPS before suffering a lower leg injury after seven weeks. Upon his return, he wasn't quite up to the same level, with his BA going down to .203 and his OPS plummeting to .585.

Still, with a full offseason to recover fully, fans can expect Bregman to return to form next season. He is turning 32 next year, so a lucrative long-term deal might be hard to come back. The Red Sox would love for Bregman to return to the team. Bregman's comments seem to hint at him wanting to return as well.

“I’m going to think about this game and the guys in the room, start my offseason and get after it and become a better baseball player,” Bregman said after their Wild Card loss.