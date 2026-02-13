Spring Training is here, and the Red Sox have some battles going as they begin this trek before the regular season starts. One of the most interesting aspects of Spring Training is the fun battles. Recently, Trevor Story challenged the Red Sox youngsters to a footrace after they dubbed him the ‘unc,' showing the fun battles between veterans and young players.

Never let Unc beat you in a foot race. pic.twitter.com/aqa2B10dUA — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 13, 2026

Story indicated that he felt amazing and told the youngsters they could not let him beat them in a footrace, and that he did. He is 33 years old and has been with the Red Sox for four full seasons after starting his career with the Colorado Rockies. Despite being an ‘unc', Story had a great 2025, batting .263 with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 91 runs and a .433 slugging percentage with an on-base percentage of .308. Additionally, he had 31 stolen bases, showing his skill on the basepaths.

Article Continues Below

With the Red Sox rotation taking shape, the season looks bright for the team. Story will remain a part of a batting lineup that includes veteran Willson Contreras, as well as Red Sox youngsters like Roman Anthony and Carlos Navarez. Additionally, Jarred Duran will remain the centerpiece of this lineup.

The Red Sox have plenty of new faces at Spring Training, and the atmosphere is set for an interesting dynamic as the team prepares for the new season. Overall, Story has shown that age has not been a factor, as he remains the veteran leader in the clubhouse. After challenging the youngsters to a footrace, Story has shown he is not afraid to challenge the young players on the roster.