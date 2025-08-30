Roman Anthony got a fantastic home run off of pitcher Paul Skenes during Friday night's matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The homer took place in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Red Sox played their series opener against the Pirates. Anthony was up to bat against Skenes as he landed a brilliant hit on the ball, launching it up to 408 feet in the air as it went to right field for the home run.

Payton Tolle reacted to Anthony's homer after the game, per reporter Tom Carroll. The pitcher was very receptive, saying it was his first homer at Fenway Park as he looks forward to seeing more of that.

“First Fenway home run for me, and I hope to watch him do that a lot, A LOT more over the next however long they wanna keep me,” Tolle said.

How Roman Anthony, Red Sox played against Pirates

Despite Roman Anthony's homer, the Red Sox didn't generate enough offense as they lost 4-2 to the Pirates.

Boston had a 2-0 lead after five innings thanks to Ceddanne Rafaela and Anthony's efforts. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh responded with four unanswered runs as the Red Sox offense went cold down the stretch.

The Red Sox's bullpen had a decent performance despite the loss. They held the Pirates' offense to 10 hits after 36 at-bats, not giving up any homers. Payton Tolle started on the mound as he lasted 5.1 innings, striking out eight batters while conceding three hits and two runs. Greg Weissert obtained the loss after allowing two hits and one run after two-thirds of an inning.

Boston fell to a 75-61 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL East Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees and 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their series against the Pirates. The contest will take place on Aug. 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET.