When a MLB Hall of Famer attempts to contact you, you respond, right? Most people wouldn't dare fail to respond to a former MLB star such as David Ortiz. According to Ortiz, however, ex-Red Sox star Rafael Devers rarely responded to him. Ortiz made the admission after Devers was traded from the Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants.

“You can't imagine how many times I wrote to Devers trying to give him advice, but unfortunately, he has communication problems,” Ortiz said, via MLB insider Hector Gomez. “He almost never returned my messages, but I don't blame him. He's a good guy, but he definitely needs to improve his communication. He should find an advisor to help him with that.”

Rafael Devers had his issues with the Red Sox. The former third baseman wasn't in love with the idea of moving positions even after the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman during the offseason. The defensive concerns may have led to tension.

Yet, Red Sox fans are still going to miss Devers. With that being said, Boston fans won't like Ortiz's brutally honest claim about the three-time All-Star.

Article Continues Below
More Boston Red Sox News
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) after sliding into third base against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Fenway Park.
Jarren Duran’s honest reaction to Red Sox trade of Rafael DeversDouglas Fritz ·
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) shown in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Craig Breslow drops truth bomb on Rafael Devers trade interestScotty White ·
Former player Manny Ramirez was threw a ceremonial first pitch as part of the Red Sox Hall of Fame induction before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.
Manny Ramirez explains ‘humiliated’ Rafael Devers narrative with Aaron Judge comparisonRussell Steinberg ·
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) runs the bases after hitting a one run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Fenway Park.
What Red Sox pitchers said about shocking Rafael Devers tradeJoey Mistretta ·
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) and designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) react after the Red Sox defeated the Atlanta Braves.
Red Sox’ Trevor Story’s ‘weird’ reaction to Rafael Devers tradeJosh Davis ·
serious looking Jaylen Brown (celtics jersey) next to a sad looking rafael devers (red sox jersey) on a boston city background
How Rafael Devers trade puts new spotlight on Jaylen Brown’s Celtics futureDaniel Donabedian ·

David Ortiz is one of the greatest Red Sox players ever. He was extremely clutch and established himself as arguably the best designated hitter the game has ever seen. There aren't many players — especially on the Red Sox — who would “almost never” return his messages.

Nevertheless, Rafael Devers is a great hitter. He will give the Giants' lineup a boost. The Red Sox's lineup will certainly miss his contributions. At just 28 years old, Devers could help the Giants make serious noise in the postseason for years to come.

San Francisco is currently just a couple of games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Perhaps the Devers addition will help the Giants surpass the Dodgers in the division.