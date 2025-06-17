When a MLB Hall of Famer attempts to contact you, you respond, right? Most people wouldn't dare fail to respond to a former MLB star such as David Ortiz. According to Ortiz, however, ex-Red Sox star Rafael Devers rarely responded to him. Ortiz made the admission after Devers was traded from the Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants.

“You can't imagine how many times I wrote to Devers trying to give him advice, but unfortunately, he has communication problems,” Ortiz said, via MLB insider Hector Gomez. “He almost never returned my messages, but I don't blame him. He's a good guy, but he definitely needs to improve his communication. He should find an advisor to help him with that.”

Rafael Devers had his issues with the Red Sox. The former third baseman wasn't in love with the idea of moving positions even after the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman during the offseason. The defensive concerns may have led to tension.

Yet, Red Sox fans are still going to miss Devers. With that being said, Boston fans won't like Ortiz's brutally honest claim about the three-time All-Star.

David Ortiz is one of the greatest Red Sox players ever. He was extremely clutch and established himself as arguably the best designated hitter the game has ever seen. There aren't many players — especially on the Red Sox — who would “almost never” return his messages.

Nevertheless, Rafael Devers is a great hitter. He will give the Giants' lineup a boost. The Red Sox's lineup will certainly miss his contributions. At just 28 years old, Devers could help the Giants make serious noise in the postseason for years to come.

San Francisco is currently just a couple of games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Perhaps the Devers addition will help the Giants surpass the Dodgers in the division.