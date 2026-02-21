Last season was a resurgent one for the Boston Red Sox. For the first time since 2021, they returned to the postseason. Although the Red Sox ultimately fell short, their AL Wild Card series loss to the New York Yankees was full of lessons. Entering the 2026 campaign, Boston looks poised to capitalize on last season's improvement. Yet, when asked about the free agency of former Sox starter Lucas Giolito, manager Alex Cora had some praise for the veteran. Team beat reporter Christopher Smith shared Cora's take on Giolito via X, formerly Twitter.

“He was great,” Cora stated to the media Friday afternoon. “He did a good job. Just too bad at the end that he was banged up. A guy that we relied on.”

Giolito did have a solid season for the Red Sox. The righty went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. He's certainly one of the best free agents left on the market. Numerous teams have openings in their rotations for an arm like Giolito. How long will it be until he finds a new team? Or could he return to Boston?

Red Sox look to make a deeper postseason run in 2026

Cora said he didn't know why the other 29 teams had not signed Giolito. Despite how well he pitched with the Red Sox last year, there's currently not a spot for him in their rotation. Ace Garrett Crochet has been joined by trade acquisitions Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo. In addition to that duo, free agent starter Ranger Suarez came aboard via a six-year, $155 million deal.

In combination with those four arms, the Red Sox also return Brayan Bello, plus promising rookies Payton Tolle and Connelly Early. As nice as it would be to also have Giolito, the cost likely isn't worth it at this stage. For now, the veteran righty will keep searching for his next team. Will the rotation's new additions give Cora his best shot at a title since Boston's 2018 World Series triumph?