The Boston Red Sox have clarity at the top of the order ahead of their first 2026 spring training game. Manager Alex Cora revealed that Roman Anthony will serve as the leadoff hitter as Boston opens Grapefruit League play vs. the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The decision gives the Red Sox a defined structure as camp shifts from workouts to live competition.

Cora’s move establishes how Boston wants to attack from the first pitch. The leadoff hitter sets the tempo, forces pitchers into the strike zone, and creates immediate scoring chances. Anthony now carries that responsibility, entering a crucial stretch of his young career. By naming him before the opener, the Red Sox eliminate uncertainty and allow the rest of the lineup to slot naturally behind him.

As preparation intensifies in Fort Myers and lineup discussions became more focused, Baseball Isn’t Boring's Rob Bradford shared the update on X (formerly known as Twitter), relaying the manager's public comments from camp.

“Cora said Roman Anthony will be his leadoff hitter”

The brief post provided direct confirmation of Boston’s plan at the top of the order. Rather than experimenting immediately, Cora is giving Anthony the first opportunity to anchor the lineup and establish rhythm. That clarity matters during spring training when roster spots remain fluid and daily adjustments are common across the field.

Anthony’s placement carries weight because the leadoff hitter typically receives the most plate appearances in a game. If he reaches base consistently, the Red Sox can apply pressure and dictate early momentum. Cora will evaluate approach, swing decisions, and baserunning instincts vs. the Twins as exhibition play begins.

This early assignment also signals confidence in the 21-year-old’s consistency and maturity. Cora appears committed to giving him steady opportunities rather than shifting roles based solely on short spring results.

Saturday’s opener now offers the first look at how Boston’s lineup flows with Anthony setting the tone. The Red Sox enter 2026 spring training with a defined leadoff hitter and a clear offensive direction from the outset of camp this year.