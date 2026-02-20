Romy Gonzalez has been dealing with a shoulder injury leading up to spring training. With games set to begin soon, it sounds like the Boston Red Sox's utility man is still not 100% ready to go. On Thursday, Gonzalez revealed what kind of issues he's having with his shoulder.

The 29-year-old infielder claimed he is dealing with “lingering discomfort” in his shoulder, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. However, Gonzalez did say that he can feel more motion in his arm. But it is still a work in progress.

“Good or bad, you just want to figure it out,” said Gonzalez… “I'm strong, and the range of motion is getting there. It's just, there's still some lingering discomfort. We're making progress.”

It's said that Thursday is the four-week mark when Romy Gonzalez was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left shoulder. He will have to wait another two weeks before having another check-up with the doctors. Gonzalez will not be participating in team workouts and is instead focusing on limited individual drills.

Gonzalez is entering his sixth season in MLB, and his third with the Red Sox. When healthy, Boston plans to use him against left-handed pitchers. However, if he is not available by Opening Day, the organization may have to place him on the IL, which would open up a spot on the roster.

Romy Gonzalez served as a consistent rotational option for the Red Sox last season. He ended the 2025 campaign with an impressive .305 batting average and .343 OBP. Gonzalez also recorded 96 hits, nine home runs, and 53 RBI through 96 games played.