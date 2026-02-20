Expectations are for Marcelo Mayer to make the Opening Day roster with the Boston Red Sox. At least, that's what many believed, considering he has a strong chance of playing second base for the club. Manager Alex Cora seems to be humming a different tune, though, as he revealed what it's going to take for Mayer to start the season in the majors.

Cora claimed that Mayer needs to improve offensively before officially earning a spot on the roster, according to Christopher Smith of Mass Live. The 23-year-old infielder will have a chance to prove himself during spring training.

“Alex Cora said Marcelo Mayer needs to earn a job on the Red Sox Opening Day, needing to show some things this spring. Asked what he needs to show, Cora said he needs to be better offensively than he was in the majors last year. My bet would be he'll be in Cincy, but Cora made it clear it's not guaranteed.”

Mayer made his major league debut in 2025, playing in 44 games. He flashed potential at the plate, but there is certainly room for improvement. The former first-round pick ended the campaign with a .228 batting average and .272 OBP while recording 29 hits, four home runs, and 10 RBIs.

There was a belief that Marcelo Mayer would play third base for the Red Sox this season, as that was the position he mostly played in 2025. However, Boston traded for third baseman Caleb Durbin, who is now expected to be the starter in that position. That means Mayer is more than likely competing to start at second base for the franchise.

Considering the Red Sox's utility man Romy Gonzalez is dealing with a shoulder injury, Marcelo Mayer may not have much competition at second base during spring training. Especially with Alex Cora considering playing fellow top prospect Kristian Campbell at outfield instead of second base.