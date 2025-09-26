The defensive metrics have not been kind to Trevor Story for most of the year, but Boston Red Sox fans firmly believed he was passing the eye test. They may not feel that way now, however, following a blunder-filled week for the veteran shortstop.

He threw a ball off target to first baseman Nathanial Lowe in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, committing his sixth error in the last seven games. Five of those mistakes have been of the throwing variety, per MassLive's Christopher Smith. This particular gaffe put the leadoff hitter on base in the sixth inning, and Toronto proceeded to score all six of its runs.

The disastrous turn of events, which ultimately delayed the Red Sox's quest for a playoff berth, is obviously not all on Story. But errors can derail momentum in a hurry, and the two-time All-Star has been woefully unreliable in the field lately. He explained what his biggest problem is amid the concerning struggles.

“I think just not finishing the play,” Story told reporters after the game, per Smith. “Late in the season, I think, your body can get tired, but that’s no excuse. It’s really just not finishing the play. So it’s on me. I've gotta be obviously very diligent about finishing the throw.”

Sox fans are grateful that the 32-year-old has been healthy throughout the campaign after playing a combined 163 games in the previous three years, but they probably did not expect the wear-and-tear of the long season to have such a significantly negative effect on his defensive performance.

The Red Sox need Story and company to tighten up ASAP

Trevor Story now has 19 errors in 2025, which is tied with New York Yankees SS Anthony Volpe for the most in the American League. He has a -7 defensive runs saved and -8 outs above average, according to FanGraphs. Again, Boston trusts that No. 10 is better than the numbers say, but those stats are definitely brutal. He must cure his accuracy problem immediately.

The Red Sox (87-72) now hold only a one-game lead over the Detroit Tigers for the second Wild Card slot (two clear of the Houston Astros) and will face the AL Central club in their final series of the regular season. Fundamental soundness has long been Boston's weakness. It is time for the team to decisively change its identity and earn its spot in the playoffs. Story will be eyeing redemption, starting on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.