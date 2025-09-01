Trevor Story had a strange highlight happen to him during the Boston Red Sox's series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday evening.

The event took place in the bottom of the sixth inning. Story was up to bat as he blasted the solo shot to right field.

The ball went up to 306 feet in the air as Guardians right fielder CJ Kayfus went in pursuit to make the catch. However, it collided with the foul pole as the umpires ruled the play in Story's favor, declaring it a home run.

How Trevor Story, Red Sox played against Guardians

It's certainly a strange home run for Trevor Story to get on his tally. However, it proved to be crucial as the Red Sox beat the Guardians 6-4 to begin their series this week.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. They were even at three runs apiece after four innings. It was not until the fifth frame where Boston took the lead with a 2-RBI single from Carlos Narvaez. Story's homer came next, and while Cleveland got a run back in the eighth inning, they didn't have enough to keep up with the hosts.

The Red Sox's bullpen did a solid job at keeping the Guardians scoreless from the third inning to the seventh. They held the opposing offense to eight hits after 34 at-bats, only conceding the homer in the eighth frame. Brayan Bello earned the win as he lasted five innings on the mound, striking out four batters while allowing six hits and three runs. Meanwhile, Aroldis Chapman obtained the save for his 28th of the season.

Boston improved to a 77-62 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL East Division standings. They are even with the New York Yankees while being 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Guardians. The contest will take place on Sept. 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET.