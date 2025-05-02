The Boston Red Sox are right in the thick of it in the AL East so far this season, as Alex Cora's group sits just two games back of the New York Yankees for the top spot in the division at 17-16 on the young campaign. Boston has gotten mixed results from its pitchers so far this season, and now it will have to hang on for a while without one of its best.

Starting pitcher Walker Buehler will be sidelined for a while after going on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. However, there is a solver lining with the injury.

“Walker Buehler is going on the IL with right shoulder inflammation,” Browne reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Hunter Dobbins all but certain to take his spot. Alex Cora feels Buehler's stint on the IL will be minimal.”

The fact that Cora doesn't think Buehler is destined for an extended stint on the IL has a good sign for Red Sox fans. Even while he struggles to find the form of a true ace like he had before undergoing Tommy John surgery a few years ago, he is still one of the most talented pitchers in the league when he has his best stuff.

Buehler's numbers aren't incredible so far this season, but he has been getting the job done when called upon. He leads the Red Sox in wins and has a 4-1 record in six starts. During those outings, the former Dodger has thrown 33.2 innings and struck out 29 batters to just nine walks. He has a fairly pedestrian 4.28 ERA on the season.

If Dobbins ends up taking the place of Buehler in the rotation, the Red Sox should be just fine. The 25-year-old has mad just two starts this season, but has gotten credited with a win in each and has a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings. He also has 11 strikeouts to just two walks during that time, so his control has been on full display. He should be able to hold down the fort until Buehler is healthy and ready to go.