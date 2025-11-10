After reaching the Wild Card Round in 2025, the Boston Red Sox are now heavily evaluating their roster. Outfielder Jarren Duran's future in Boston has now come into serious question.

Duran heard his name plenty in the lead up to the MLB trade deadline. However, the Red Sox decided to wait and roster him the entire season. Heading into the 2026 campaign though, the franchise has different Duran plans, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Red Sox believe that they need an upgrade over Duran, and that he needs a fresh start,” Nightengale wrote. “It would a huge surprise if he’s in Fort Myers, Fla., come spring training.”

The Red Sox signed Duran to a one-year, nearly $8 million contract to avoid arbitration in 2026. He isn't set to be a free agent until after the 2028 season. That control will make him a valuable target for numerous teams around the league.

Over his five years in Boston, Duran has hit .267 with 50 home runs, 226 RBIs and 91 stolen bases. He was an All-Star in 2024 and led the American League with 13 triples in 2025.

However, Duran's batting average dropped .256. His 84 RBIs were a new career-high, although both his home run (16) and stolen base (24) totals fell. The Red Sox do have solid outfield options in players such as Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu. It seems like they're more prepared to cash-in on Duran as a trade chip rather than run it back one more time.

Boston is in need of pitching. Perhaps Duran will get them the strongest return available. But as the hot stove begins to heat up, it doesn't seem like the former All-Star is long for Boston.