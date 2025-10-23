After the Boston Red Sox lost in the AL Wild Card to the New York Yankees, there will no doubt be speculation on what the team should do next to prepare for next season. While rumors around the Red Sox will continue throughout the offseason, one player who could be traded is Jarren Duran.

In the latest column by MLB insider Jim Bowden, he hints at a trade involving Duran. He would express that he does not get the reasoning behind it unless the team sees a different outfield in its future. Bowden continued by saying that with his name appearing in trade rumors, it looks like Boston “will move on from him this winter.”

“I’m not sure I understand why the Red Sox keep listening to offers for Duran, outside of the fact they envision their future outfield as Wilyer Abreu in right field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center field, and Roman Anthony in left,” Bowden wrote. “Why not keep Duran for DH? Or, better yet, why not let all four outfielders rotate between the outfield and DH?”

“Regardless, Duran’s name keeps coming up in trade rumors, and it now sounds like the Red Sox will move on from him this winter,” Bowden continued.

The teams that would “love” to have Red Sox star Jarren Duran

With the Red Sox in rumors to make some blockbuster deals, one involving Duran could make the fanbase scratch their heads at the understanding of it. Last season, Duran hit a .256 batting average to go along with 16 home runs and 84 RBIs, as Bowden mentioned the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and other teams as teams that would “love to land him.”

“Duran slashed .256/.332/.442 this year, leading the league in triples for the second consecutive season and posting a 4.6 bWAR,” Bowden wrote. “In 2024, he was worth 8.7 bWAR and hit .284/.342/.492 with a league-leading 48 doubles and 14 triples while also hitting 21 homers and stealing 34 bags.”

“Teams such as the Phillies, Dodgers, Tigers, Guardians, and Rangers would love to land him,” Bowden continued. “He’s also controllable through the 2028 season, so it would take a huge haul for the Red Sox to move him.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Duran and if he gets dealt this winter, but Boston is looking to improve after finishing with an 89-73 record, which put them third in the AL East.