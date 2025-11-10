The Minnesota Twins have already made a massive change to their organization, hiring Derek Shelton as their next manager. Even more changes could be on the horizon for the Twins as they evaluate their roster.

Minnesota has been no stranger to trades, hosting a deadline fire sale that saw most of their roster depleted. However, pitchers Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez remain. If the Twins really want to rebuild their franchise, both players are viewed as two of the strongest on the trade market, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Twins have two of the greatest trade chips and could completely rebuild their organization by trading away the pitchers,” Nightengale wrote. “Lopez still is under control for two more years at $21.5 million a season while Ryan still has two years of club control and is salary-arbitration eligible after earning $3 million last year.”

Both pitchers carry numerous years of control at more than reasonable rates. They'd each be one of the top pitchers in any team's rotation. The same goes for the Twins. If Minnesota were to tried either pitcher, or both, it'd be a sign that the Twins are ready to begin an entirely new era.

Over his five years in Minnesota, Ryan has pitched to a 3.79 ERA and a 719/148 K/BB ratio. He was named to his first All-Star Game in 2025 after recording a career-low 3.42 ERA alongside a 194/39 K/BB ratio.

Lopez came over in the trade that sent Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins. Since joining the Twins, the right-hander has sported a 3.68 ERA and 505/109 K/BB ratio. He was named an All-Star in 2023 by putting up a 3.66 ERA and a career-high 234 strikeouts alongside 48 walks.

The Twins will need to take a long look in the mirror as a franchise. If they decided they really want change, Ryan and Lopez will become more available via trade.