The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their championship hopes alive with a Game 6 victory vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, forcing a decisive Game 7. Yet what happened after the final out quickly stole the spotlight. On the FOX Sports postgame set, Mookie Betts shared a viral moment with Hall of Famer David Ortiz that reminded fans how much joy still lives within the game’s biggest stage.

Following his two-run single with the bases loaded in the third inning, which proved to be all the offense L.A. needed, Betts joined the FOX crew for a live interview. That’s when Ortiz, his former Boston Red Sox teammate, surprised him with a custom black tee featuring the shortstop’s face and the phrase, “MY DAWG.” The gesture instantly lit up social media as one of the most memorable highlights of the postseason.

FOX Sports MLB captured the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Betts in pure excitement when Ortiz revealed the shirt after Game 6. The clip spread quickly across the platform and within minutes was trending among baseball fans everywhere.

"YES! I've been waiting for one of these!"@DavidOrtiz gives his "MY DAWG" shirt to the OG, Mookie Betts! @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/GWKAhT1YLT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2025

That single line captured the pure joy of the night. The timing was perfect. With that two-run RBI single in the third inning, Betts finally broke free from the slump that had defined his series. Manager Dave Roberts’ decision to move him to cleanup sparked the offense, and the adjustment worked instantly. The clutch hit provided all the run support the Dodgers needed as the bullpen sealed the win and kept their championship hopes alive heading into Game 7 in Toronto.

The “My Dawg” shirt tradition began with Ortiz during postseason broadcasts, recognizing players who elevate their teams in big moments. This one carried extra weight given his shared history with Betts in Boston. It was a symbolic passing of respect from one champion to another.

Now, with the series deadlocked at 3-3, the Dodgers head into Game 7 carrying the same energy that’s defined their postseason fight. Betts has found his rhythm again, and his leadership will be pivotal as Los Angeles pursues back-to-back championships in what’s shaping up to be one of the most dramatic World Series finales in recent memory.