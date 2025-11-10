The Boston Red Sox made the playoffs in 2025 after a tumultuous year that featured trading away Rafael Devers. The Red Sox's temporary plan at third base was Alex Bregman, but he opted out of the final two years of his contract this offseason. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Bregman could return to Beantown, and has a prediction on his contract.

“Bregman won’t get $40 million a year from the Red Sox after walking away from $80 million over two years, but the Red Sox still make the most sense, particularly with the Tigers proving they can win without him and the Cubs finding a third baseman with rookie Matt Shaw,” Nightengale reported.

Bregman likely won't land an AAV as high as the one he turned down this fall. But his next contract will likely be longer, paying him more money for the remainder of his prime. He did not get the contract he was hoping for, even with his former manager on the bench with the Detroit Tigers. That landed him with the opt-out-heavy deal in Boston.

The Red Sox have already locked up Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony to pre-arbitration contracts. That has their sights focused on higher-priced free agents, like Bregman, to support their young core. The two-time World Series Champion was important to the locker room, even when he was injured, and could be the key to unlocking Boston's future.

The Red Sox have other needs this offseason, including a second starter behind Garrett Crochet and bullpen help. But someone to man the hot corner is important, even with Marcelo Mayer primed for a big season. Signing Bregman could be the big move Red Sox fans have been hoping for ever since Devers signed his big deal.

Will John Henry and Boston's ownership spend big to keep Bregman this offseason?