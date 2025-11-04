The Boston Red Sox made the playoffs in 2025, but could be facing a lot of changes in the offseason. They have an outfield surplus to figure out, and Alex Bregman already opted out of his contract. But his infield partner helped clear Craig Breslow's to-do list on Tuesday. Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story opted into two years of his contract, each worth $25 million.

“Source: Trevor Story opting in,” Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported. Story is now on the Red Sox for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with a club option available for 2028.

The Red Sox signed Story after a great run with the Colorado Rockies, but he struggled in his first three years at Fenway. After playing 163 games with a .693 OPS in his first three years, he played 155 games with a .741 OPS this past season. He kept up the strong offense into the postseason, going 5-13 in three games against the New York Yankees.

The future of the Red Sox lies with their three big-name prospects. Roman Anthony announced himself as a future superstar during his 71 games this season. Kristian Campbell struggled, and Marcelo Mayer was injured, but they still have bright futures. Having a veteran like Story under contract takes some pressure off those young players.

The Red Sox now go into the offseason with one hole to fill in their infield. After a solid season with Boston, Bregman could sign a massive contract somewhere else. If that happens, Mayer would likely become the frontrunner for the hot corner position. But the two-time World Series Champion provided a great veteran presence in the locker room.

The Red Sox made one of the biggest moves of the offseason last year when they traded for Garrett Crochet. Will they follow that up with another big move this winter? Or will they play it safe after a playoff appearance?