Alex Bregman had a successful debut with the Boston Red Sox, helping lead the franchise to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Now, Bregman is looking to cash in.

The infielder has opted out of his contract and will now become a free agent, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. Boston had originally signed him to a three-year, $120 million contract. But after his strong season, Bregman wants even more stability and a larger bag.

The Red Sox could be the team that gives that to him. Third base is officially open after the team traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Bregman clearly fit Boston's culture and was a major asset in the lineup. If the Red Sox want to maintain their playoff status, re-signing Bregman gets them closer to that goal.

However, they won't be the only team bidding for his services. Now officially a free agent, Bregman will be one of the best batters available. And for good reason too.

Article Continues Below

In his lone season with the Red Sox, Bregman hit .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. He then hit .300 with an RBI during the Wild Card series.

Before going to Boston, Bregman enjoyed an illustrious career with the Houston Astros; something that isn't lost any any potential acquiring franchise. Over nine years, he hit .272 with 191 home runs, 663 RBIs and 42 stolen base. Bregman was a three-time All-Star and won a pair of World Series.

What his final contract in free agency will look like is yet to be seen. But Bregman will be one of the most scorching names on the hot stove before pen is put to paper.