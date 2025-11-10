With Brian Daboll barely out of the New York Giants' door, a move some saw coming, there’s one coach the team must avoid at all costs because he would ruin Jaxson Dart.

The team must not hand the reins over to Bill Belichick, who is currently the head coach at the University of North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 4-5 in Belichick’s first collegiate season.

But the NFL game had already passed by Belichick before he left the Patriots. His teams went 29-38 in his final four seasons. He is simply not the right hire.

Would Bill Belichick be interested?

Yes, according to a YouTube post by Big Blue View via Sports Illustrated.

“I think Belichick would do it in a second,” veteran NFL columnist and author Gary Myers said recently on the Valentine’s Views podcast.

The reason Belichick might find the Giants job interesting is because of his personal chase for the NFL all-time wins record. He has 333, and former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula’s mark of 347 is within reach.

Just curious, but would the old Dolphins’ players pop champagne bottles if Belichick is passed over for an NFL head coaching position? Or do they just display that behavior when their unbeaten record is threatened?

Regardless, Belichick might pursue the wins record even at the expense of developing Dart, according to Myers.

Article Continues Below

“I know [the wins record] is important to him, although he’ll never admit that,” Myers added. “[And] I also know it’s important to him to win a Super Bowl without [Tom] Brady. I think it’s something Belichick very much wants to do.”

Sure, the Giants want to win. But they want Dart to be successful for the long term. At age 74, would Belichick be more concerned with his personal legacy? Or would his focus be helping Dart become a 10-to-15-year standard at the quarterback position in the NFL?

Regardless of motives, Belichick hasn’t been the guru North Carolina thought he would be.

“The miserable first impression that Belichick had at the school left critics arguing that neither he nor his staff were really good fits in college football,” James Parks wrote.

And if Belichick can’t relate to college players, how would he fit in with Dart? He's a rookie one year removed from that level?

It seems like a bad pairing altogether.