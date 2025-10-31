Lucas Giolito was a consistent performer for Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox whenever he stepped on the mound for the majority of the season. However, towards the end of the regular season, elbow difficulties kept Giolito from performing at his best. Once the Red Sox reached the postseason, Giolito was not placed on the active roster.

That was a major disappointment for the Red Sox. They were able to beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the Wild Card series behind staff ace Garrett Crochet, but they were unable to win one of the other two games. The Sox were forced to go with untested rookie Connelly Early in Game 3, and while he did a respectable job, he could not hold the Yankees in check and Boston lost the decisive game.

Giolito has been working to regain his strength and health. He said that imaging tests revealed no structural damage to his arm and that he was diagnosed with irritation in his flexor tendon.

According to reports, he is on a regular throwing program and another source told MassLive.com that Giolito is making improvements.

Giolito is scheduled to become a free agent

The pitcher has a $19 million option to remain with the Red Sox for the 2026 season, but that option is likely to be mutually declined. The Red Sox are still likely to make a qualifying offer of $22 million to the right hander because if he signs elsewhere, the team would receive draft pick compensation.

The Red Sox are going to face a busy offseason in terms of free agency. In addition to Giolito's status, the Red Sox will most likely be trying to retain 3rd baseman Alex Bregman and shortstop Trevor Story. Bregman has already announced that he is opting out of his contract after his first year with the Red Sox even though he said he loved playing for the team.

Story had a brilliant comeback season and it appears that he would figure prominently in the team's plans for the 2026 season.