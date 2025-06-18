The Boston Red Sox have won seven of their past eight games, but they currently find themselves getting attacked by their fanbase after they traded away superstar designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a stunning deal. The front office has taken a beating in the wake of this trade being announced, and the punches just keep on rolling in.

Since trading away Devers, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who is effectively the Red Sox general manager, has been getting torched in the media for his management of the team's front office. The latest incident of this has seen a report emerge suggesting that Boston is using AI bots to interview potential front office and baseball ops candidates, rather than conducting a typical face-to-face interview.

“The Red Sox dysfunction isn't just internal. It's affecting how they hire,” Joon Lee wrote in a post on X. “A league source was recruited by the Red Sox, only to go through five rounds of interviews with an AI without speaking to a single person.”

"The Red Sox dysfunction isn't just internal. It's affecting how they hire," Joon Lee wrote in a post on X. "A league source was recruited by the Red Sox, only to go through five rounds of interviews with an AI without speaking to a single person."

Red Sox front office continues to get bashed in wake of Rafael Devers trade

The front office's handling of the Devers situation was certainly messy, as the lack of communication over which position he played led to quite a bit of tension forming between the two sides. That tension was the primary reason why Devers got traded to the Giants seemingly out of the blue in the middle of July, even though the Red Sox were in the middle of playing their best baseball of the season.

Whether or not the team can recover from this remains to be seen, but it's going to be on Breslow and the front office to build the team back up after moving on from their best player. San Francisco took on the remainder of Devers' 10-year, $313.5 million contract, but the Red Sox are going to have to use their newfound financial freedom quickly, or else things could spiral out of control quickly.