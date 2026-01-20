The Boston Red Sox might have interest in pursuing Seattle Mariners star Eugenio Suarez. However, there may not be enough traction for a trade to actually come to fruition.

Boston is going through the final months of the offseason before the 2026 MLB campaign commences in the spring. They recently sustained a loss in star Alex Bregman, who left the team for a big contract with the Chicago Cubs.

They have since added the likes of Ranger Suarez, a talented pitcher who left the Philadelphia Phillies after eight seasons. Boston needs to improve its depth at third base, something that Eugenio would immediately address with his skillset.

However, team reporter Chris Cotillo poured cold water on the scenario of Eugenio joining the Red Sox on Tuesday.

“Another Red Sox update: As of the weekend, very little traction when it came to Eugenio Suarez,” Cotillo wrote.

What's lies ahead for Red Sox in 2026

It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox can resolve their needs at specific positions, especially at third base. Eugenio Suarez could be the solution, but it will take a lot to land him from the Mariners.

Suarez represented the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners throughout the course of the 2025 campaign, making 53 appearances for the latter. He made 38 hits for 31 RBIs and 13 home runs after 201 at-bats, having a .189 hitting average. In the playoffs, he made 10 hits for eight RBIs and three homers after 47 at-bats, helping them get to the AL Championship Series.

Boston took a turn in the right direction last season, returning to the playoff conversation. Since winning the World Series in 2018, they've made the postseason once in the last six seasons prior to 2025.

After making moves throughout the campaign, the Red Sox ignited multiple win streaks en route to finishing with an 89-73 record. They stunned the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card but lost their next two games to end the series and the season.