The Boston Red Sox strengthened their starting rotation by signing left-hander Ranger Suarez to a five-year, $130 million contract on Wednesday. After the move, some around the league began pushing Boston to look for more offense, specifically at third base. The acquisition came after the team was unable to re-sign Alex Bregman, who landed a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Foul Territory TV analyst A.J. Pierzynski told Scott Braun and Erik Kratz on Wednesday that the Red Sox are on par with their AL East rivals and could surpass the New York Yankees if they sign third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

“I think that’s how you finish this off,” Pierzynski said. “If you’re the Red Sox, you say, ‘All right, Gino, here’s one year, $20 million.’ I don’t know what the numbers are, random numbers I’m throwing out there, but ‘here’s a two-year deal for 40’ or whatever you think will get it done. Then you really finish off this offseason and say, ‘We’re pretty good right now.’”

The discussion picked up shortly after Bregman's deal with the Chicago, leaving Boston without a clear option at third base. Suarez, who is 30, went 12 and 8 with a 3.20 ERA for Philadelphia in 2025 before turning down a $22 million qualifying offer. His addition strengthens a rotation that already includes Sonny Gray from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo from the St. Louis Cardinals, along with ace Garrett Crochet.

While attention has largely been on the pitching staff, the Red Sox, valued at $4.8 billion by Forbes, have made only modest upgrades to their lineup. They added Willson Contreras from St. Louis, but have yet to replace Bregman’s leadership and production.

Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez, 34, had a big power season in 2025, hitting 49 home runs with 118 RBIs while splitting time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He hit .228 with a .298 on-base percentage and a .526 slugging percentage.

Suarez could land a three-year deal that beats the two-year, $30 million deal that Seattle was prepared to offer. The Mariners remain interested in bringing Suarez back, but Boston’s aggressive approach after signing Ranger Suarez puts them in a strong position. While names like Bo Bichette get more attention, Suarez could provide quick impact at third base alongside Contreras.