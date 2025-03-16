Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman made headlines at Spring Training with a gesture that caught the attention of players and insiders across Major League Baseball.

Top prospect Marcelo Mayer said that Bregman recently bought suits for him, Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony and several other Boston minor leaguers. Mayer, clearly impressed by the gesture, called it “the sickest thing ever.”

More than just a show of generosity, the move has prompted speculation about Bregman’s future with the Red Sox. According to reporting from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the gesture suggests Bregman sees a long-term future in Boston, despite the ability to opt out of his three-year, $120 million contract after this season.

Bregman, 30, signed with the Red Sox this offseason after spending his entire career with the Houston Astros. He brings postseason experience and a championship pedigree to a Boston team looking to rebound in the competitive AL East.

Red Sox spring spotlight

Beyond Bregman's gesture, the Red Sox have had other storylines emerging from spring training. The team is counting on left-hander Garrett Crochet to be their frontline starter after acquiring him in a trade this offseason. Despite limited experience as a starter, Crochet has elite velocity and will open the season atop Boston's rotation.

Meanwhile, outfielder Jarren Duran is coming off a breakout 2024 campaign. His performance placed him in the company of Red Sox legends like Ted Williams and Nomar Garciaparra in several statistical categories. Duran's all-around production and speed have earned him a key role in the 2025 lineup.

The Red Sox open their season later this month with several roster decisions still to be finalized. Among the names in contention for roster spots is second baseman Campbell, who has struggled at the plate in spring but remains highly regarded by the organization.

If Bregman’s actions are any indication, he intends to be part of whatever comes next for Boston — on the field and in the clubhouse.

The Red Sox open the 2025 season on the road against Texas March 27.