The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of a brutal stretch that has seen them fall to fourth place in the American League East and one that threatens to ruin their 2025 season. While there is plenty of time to get back into contention, a huge injury to newcomer Alex Bregman has robbed the Red Sox of their best player and the team may not have enough talent and drive to get back into contention.

One thing the Red Sox do have is significant young talent within their organization. The Red Sox promoted Kristian Campbell at the start of the season and general manager Craig Breslow brought up Marcelo Mayer from Triple-A Worcester shortly after Bregman's injury.

However, Roman Anthony may be the best of the prospects within their system — and perhaps in all of the sport. Nevertheless, Breslow does not want to bring him up to the parent club even though the Red Sox have lost six of their past seven games and the offense has fallen apart.

“I don’t think there’s a perfect answer to that,” Breslow said. “We’re trying to balance what's best for Roman and his development with where we are as a team and the way that we're prioritizing our 2025 season. And try to lean on the goals and process that you think about in the offseason, when the noise isn't quite so loud.

“I think you also have to be willing to react to the situation that you have right now, and it’s impossible to ignore the performance he’s had in Triple-A [Worcester] and how that is lining up with our struggles here at the big league level.”

Anthony has crushing it and the fans clearly want to see him at Fenway

The Red Sox have suffered key infield injuries. In addition to the quad muscle injury suffered by Bregman, first baseman Triston Casas suffered a knee injury that will keep him out the rest of the season. Anthony is an outfielder and does not play either of those infield spots.

The Red Sox are moderately happy with outfielders Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. However, none of those players are hitting the ball the way Anthony has this season.

Anthony is slashing .306/.435/.940 with 8 home runs and 23 runs batted in 186 at bats at Worcester. The Red Sox are struggling badly to score and they were shut out for the first time in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

It's one thing for Breslow to want to give his top prospect time to develop his talent, but it's quite another for the Red Sox to struggle nearly every game with a less-than-productive offense. Anthony could give the the Boston offense a jolt if he gets a chance to show off his skills at the Major League level.