Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates had a lot of intrigue. For one, it served as the Major League Baseball debut for top Boston prospect Payton Tolle. He had a heck of an opponent pitching against him in Paul Skenes, though. Despite the stiff competition, Roman Anthony gave the rookie a lead before Andrew McCutchen put the Pirates back ahead.

Anthony has been in the middle of a great stretch as the Red Sox's leadoff hitter. The former top prospect has been worth all of the hype he entered the major league with, and then some. Friday's game was no different, even if his opponent is on his way to the National League Cy Young Award. Anthony jumped on Skenes' fastball in the fifth inning and hit it 408 feet to right field.

Roman Anthony takes Paul Skenes deep! pic.twitter.com/ZCFutT6qhK — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The home run was Anthony's eighth of the season and gave Boston a 2-0 lead in the game. Unfortunately, McCutchen hit an RBI double one inning later to put the Pirates back ahead. Regardless of the outcome of the game, Anthony's dominant run continues. If nothing else, he can say that he took Skenes deep on his best pitch.

Pirates and Red Sox fans ought to get used to seeing the two young stars match up. Each of them is one of the brightest young stars at their position in the league. Anthony signed a lucrative extension earlier this season and Skenes' payday is coming soon. Pittsburgh and Boston don't clash often, but each game features a lot of star power on both sides when the Pirates' ace pitches.

Despite giving up another home run, Skenes remains one of the best pitchers in the league. The Pittsburgh star saw an impressive streak come to an end recently, but that hasn't stopped him from dominating in almost every start. Unfortunately for him, Anthony was just a little bit better on Friday night.