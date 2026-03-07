Boston Red Sox star Roman Anthony wasted no time announcing himself on the international stage. Right away, the young outfielder delivered a statement performance as Team USA rolled past Brazil baseball 15–5 in their World Baseball Classic opener. Anthony finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, two walks, and a run scored. From the start, his presence helped ignite the American offense. The young outfielder showed poise beyond his years. Even so, in his first World Baseball Classic game, the moment never looked too big.

Roman Anthony (🇺🇸) absolutely dominated in his WBC debut vs. Team Brazil: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 RBI Single — 95.2 EV

Single — 82.7 EV Also connected for a 100.9 EV / 378 FT flyout. Special things from a special player. The kid is elite! pic.twitter.com/ZWbQKtAkf0 — G.G. (@ggeiss_mlb) March 7, 2026

Anthony’s performance came with authority. Early in the game, his first single left the bat at 95.2 mph. Later, he lined another base hit at 82.7 mph. Even his outs were loud. At one point, a towering fly ball traveled 378 feet with a 100.9 mph exit velocity. The contact alone drew attention inside the stadium. It was the kind of contact that signals something special might be unfolding.

Because of that early impact, Team USA needed that spark. The Americans entered the tournament chasing their second World Baseball Classic title. Naturally, a strong opening statement mattered. Against Brazil baseball, Anthony helped them deliver.

Roman Anthony shows why Red Sox fans are excited

Anthony’s breakout moment did not arrive quietly. For months, the Red Sox organization had watched his rise closely. Across scouting circles, evaluators praised his bat speed and plate discipline. On this night, those traits showed clearly under the tournament lights.

Early in the game, his two walks reflected patience. Meanwhile, his singles showed clean barrel control. Most important, his approach stayed calm. Instead, he read pitches carefully, waited for the right pitch, and then attacked.

As a result, Team USA’s lineup fed off Anthony's energy. Runs piled up quickly. Soon, the Americans seized control. By the middle innings, the game had shifted firmly in their favor. Although Brazil baseball fought early, the talent gap widened as the night unfolded.

Because of that performance, Anthony’s debut became one of the game’s biggest storylines. For a young player, it offered a glimpse of the future. For fans, however, it felt even bigger.

After all, the World Baseball Classic often creates stars. On this night, Roman Anthony looked ready to become one.