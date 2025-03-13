As the Chicago Cubs enter the 2025 MLB season, the team is looking to shake off recent years of mediocrity and return to the postseason. After making a splash by acquiring star outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Cubs have set themselves up as contenders in the National League Central. However, questions remain about their roster construction, long-term financial commitments, and ability to compete with powerhouses like the Dodgers, Braves, and Mets. With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Cubs in 2025.

Shota Imanaga will win the NL Cy Young Award

After an impressive debut season in 2024, Shota Imanaga is poised to take an even bigger leap in 2025. The Japanese left-hander finished last year with a 2.91 ERA and 15 wins while placing fifth in Cy Young voting. Given his ability to adjust to MLB hitters and refine his approach, Imanaga could be on track for an even more dominant campaign.

With a full season under his belt, expect him to reach 18+ wins with a sub-2.50 ERA while leading the Cubs' rotation. His ability to command the strike zone, combined with his deceptive pitch mix, will allow him to consistently limit hard contact. If he continues to improve, Imanaga could become the first Cubs pitcher to win a Cy Young since Jake Arrieta in 2015. Given Chicago's commitment to bolstering its rotation, Imanaga will be a crucial piece in their success this season.

Matt Shaw will win NL Rookie of the Year

The Cubs' farm system has produced quality major leaguers in recent years, but their infield has lacked a young superstar. Enter Matt Shaw, a dynamic third baseman with an exciting mix of power and speed. Shaw, who has been one of the organization’s top prospects, is expected to take over at third base early in the season and make an immediate impact.

If he gets everyday at-bats, Shaw could put up a .260/.350/.460 slash line with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. His ability to handle both left-handed and right-handed pitching will make him a mainstay in the Cubs’ lineup, and his defensive versatility will be an added bonus. With Chicago expecting to be in the thick of the NL Central race, Shaw's breakout season could provide the spark they need.

Cubs win the NL Central with 92 wins

The Cubs have been on the cusp of contention for the past few seasons, but they haven’t been able to break through. That changes in 2025. Despite missing the playoffs in 2024, the Cubs made moves to improve their roster, highlighted by the acquisition of Kyle Tucker. While they did trade away Cody Bellinger, replacing him with a younger, more productive player in Tucker should prove to be a net gain.

Additionally, Chicago has revamped its pitching staff. Pairing Imanaga with a solid rotation that includes Justin Steele, Jordan Wicks, and new acquisition Matthew Boyd gives the Cubs enough starting depth to compete over a full season. Their bullpen remains a work in progress, but if they can find consistency, it will allow them to close out games more efficiently.

Winning the NL Central will not be easy. The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are expected to be in the mix, while the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates are also improving. However, with a balanced lineup and a strong rotation, the Cubs have the pieces to finally reclaim the division crown. Expect them to finish the season with 92 wins and make a deep playoff run.

The Cubs have been stuck in a cycle of cautious spending and incremental improvements in recent years, but 2025 could be the season they break through. If Imanaga emerges as a true ace, Shaw delivers on his potential, and Tucker provides the offensive spark the team has been missing, the Cubs will have a legitimate shot at the postseason. The challenge will be maintaining consistency throughout the season and overcoming a competitive NL Central. If they can accomplish that, expect the Cubs to be playing meaningful baseball in October once again.