The Chicago Cubs should be sending multiple players to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta. They have a commanding lead in the National League Central and are getting great seasons from Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker. But as one of the first teams to 40 wins, they should be sending more players than just those two. Who has to be in Atlanta in July representing the Cubs?

Pete Crow-Armstrong should be a starter in his first All-Star Game

Pete Crow-Armstrong got his feet wet in the big leagues last year, posting an 82 OPS+ and playing only 123 games. This year, he has been dominant, holding an NL-best 4.3 bWAR and a 142 OPS+. Combine that with elite centerfield defense, and the Cubs should have the starting All-Star centerfielder for the National League. One of the key pieces of their rebuild has blossomed and is paying off their investment.

The Cubs have not had an All-Star Game starter since 2022, when Willson Contreras was the starting catcher. They have not had a starting outfielder since Andre Ethier started the 2010 All-Star Game in centerfield. The new era of Cubs baseball centers around Crow-Armstrong, and he should be their starting representative in the All-Star Game.

Kyle Tucker makes the All-Star Game in his first Cubs season

The Cubs made one of the biggest trades of the offseason when they picked up Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. The three-time All-Star has been great in his new spot, causing many to wonder what his contract could look like. But before he gets there, he should represent his new club in Atlanta. He earned a spot on the AL team last year despite an injury that knocked him out for three months in early June.

Tucker has been sensational for the Cubs, with a .909 OPS and 43 RBIs. He is also being considered to start the All-Star Game for the National League. In the first fan vote returns, he is second in NL outfield voting behind Crow-Armstrong. But Teoscar Hernandez and Juan Soto are not far behind him. A few poor weeks could knock Tucker out of the starting lineup. But, don't be surprised if two of the starting outfield spots in the All-Star Game go to the Cubs.

A veteran reliever gets his first All-Star nod

With all of the positives to talk about with the Cubs, their bullpen has not been one of them. Ryan Pressly has not been as advertised so far, and Porter Hodge has struggled. But one name that pops out positively is Caleb Thielbar, a 38-year-old who has never made an All-Star Game. The Minnesota native has a 1.69 ERA in his first 31 appearances this year for the Cubs. That should be enough to get him his first bid.

The Cubs have a lot of big-name players who could be in the All-Star Game over Thielbar. And many of them might make it, but as one of the top set-up men in the National League, Thielbar has earned his chance. Thielbar had previously spent eight seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He was there from 2013-15, spent four years in the minor leagues, and then came back to Minnesota's MLB squad in 2020. He has been with the Cubs since 2024.

Other Cubs in All-Star Game consideration

Through one round of fan voting, Crow-Armstrong is the only Cub that leads any position in voting. Carson Kelly is a distant second behind Dodgers catcher Will Smith. Seiya Suzuki has very little chance of catching Shohei Ohtani unless he starts pitching, too. Matt Shaw is fourth among third basemen, Dansby Swanson is fifth among shortstops, and Nico Hoerner and Michael Busch are third at second and first, respectively.

That tells the story of the Cubs' season so far. They have two bona fide stars in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, but they also have top-end players at almost every other position. That should get them plenty of players in Atlanta when the All-Star Game comes around in July.