As the Chicago Cubs prepare for their first playoff appearance since 2020, three key players stand at the center of their World Series aspirations. With +1200 odds to capture the title, the Cubs have built a formidable squad around the second-best run differential in MLB. Their postseason fate largely rests on the shoulders of a versatile infielder, a Japanese pitching sensation, and a power-hitting first baseman who've each played pivotal roles in the team's 89-70 record.

Shota Imanaga: The Ace in Disguise

Shota Imanaga has exceeded all expectations in his second MLB season, establishing himself as the Cubs' most reliable starting pitcher and a potential postseason ace. The left-handed Japanese import owns a 9-7 record with a 3.37 ERA across 139 innings, striking out 117 batters while maintaining excellent command with just 26 walks.

Imanaga's advanced metrics paint the picture of a pitcher performing at an elite level. His 0.99 WHIP ranks among the best in the National League, while his ability to limit hard contact has been remarkable. The southpaw has particularly excelled at preventing crooked numbers, as evidenced by his strong performance in high-leverage situations throughout the season.

The 31-year-old's repertoire features a devastating combination of a four-seam fastball, splitter, and slider that has kept opposing hitters off balance. His splitter, in particular, has been a weapon of choice, generating swings and misses at a high rate while inducing weak contact when batters do make connection. This pitch mix gives him the tools to succeed against both left-handed and right-handed batters in crucial postseason matchups.

Imanaga's postseason value cannot be overstated. In a short series format where every game carries enormous weight, having a reliable starter who can deliver quality innings while keeping the team in games is invaluable. His experience pitching in high-pressure situations in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league should serve him well on baseball's biggest stage.

The Cubs will likely lean heavily on Imanaga as their Game 1 starter in the Wild Card round, and his performance could dictate how far this team advances. His ability to navigate through opposing lineups multiple times and maintain his effectiveness deep into games makes him the type of pitcher who can steal a game or extend a series.

Nico Hoerner: The Catalyst at the Top

Nico Hoerner has emerged as the Cubs' most indispensable player, delivering elite production from the leadoff spot that has fueled Chicago's offensive engine. The 27-year-old second baseman is slashing .299/.348/.393 with 175 hits, 87 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases. His .299 batting average ranks among the top performers in the National League, while his 29 steals place him as one of baseball's premier base-stealers.

The only NL position players with 6 bWAR: Geraldo Perdomo

Shohei Ohtani

Nico Hoerner One of the most consistently productive players in the sport is quietly having an elite season 🐻 pic.twitter.com/6lHQ3NUD8t — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 15, 2025

Hoerner's impact extends far beyond traditional statistics. His ability to reach base consistently has been crucial for a Cubs offense that ranks among the top ten in baseball for most of the season. The team has stolen 154 bases this year, with Hoerner leading the charge and setting the tone for an aggressive running game that has kept opposing pitchers on edge. His 87 runs scored demonstrate his knack for coming around to score, a vital skill for any leadoff hitter.

What makes Hoerner particularly valuable is his versatility and consistency. He's appeared in 153 games, providing durability at a premium position while maintaining steady production throughout the season. His 60 RBIs from the leadoff spot showcase his ability to drive in runs when the situation calls for it, making him more than just a table-setter.

In the postseason, Hoerner's ability to work counts, steal bases, and create havoc on the basepaths will be essential against elite pitching staffs. His playoff experience from 2020 provides valuable context, and his mature approach at the plate suggests he can handle the pressure moments that define October baseball.

Michael Busch: The Power Surge

Michael Busch has provided the Cubs with exactly what they needed when they acquired him from the Dodgers – consistent power production from the first base position. The 26-year-old is enjoying a breakout season, batting .255 with 31 home runs and 84 RBIs. His 31 long balls rank sixth in the National League, while his .832 OPS demonstrates his ability to impact the game with one swing of the bat.

that michael busch swing. pic.twitter.com/Qhb5DPmWfi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 25, 2025

Busch's power numbers become even more impressive when examining his advanced metrics. His 92.1 mph average exit velocity ranks 26th in MLB, while his 46.8% hard-hit rate and 16.7% barrel rate indicate legitimate power that should translate well in high-leverage postseason situations. These metrics suggest his home run production isn't a fluke but rather the result of consistent hard contact and proper launch angles.

The first baseman's development throughout the season has been remarkable. After struggling to find consistent playing time with the Dodgers, Busch has flourished in Chicago's everyday lineup, providing protection for the Cubs' other offensive threats. His 84 RBIs rank 20th in the National League, showcasing his ability to drive in runs when runners are in scoring position.

In the postseason, Busch's power potential makes him a difference-maker in tight games. Baseball's playoff format often comes down to one or two key swings, and Busch possesses the type of raw power that can change the complexion of a series with one well-timed home run. His ability to turn around quality pitching and drive balls out of the ballpark gives the Cubs a legitimate threat in the middle of their lineup.

The Cubs' World Series hopes will largely depend on these three players performing at their peak level when it matters most. Hoerner must continue setting the table and creating chaos on the basepaths, Imanaga needs to deliver ace-level performance every fifth day, and Busch must provide the power surge that can win games with one swing.