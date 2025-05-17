The Chicago Cubs opened their Rivalry Weekend matchup against the Chicago White Sox with a 13-3 win on Friday. Dansby Swanson left his mark on Saturday's game with a solo home run off of Sean Burke. He and the rest of the Cubs rallied around Kyle Tucker and have put together one of the best offenses in the league this season.

His 433ft. bomb was his tenth homer of the season, and the fans at Wrigley Field cheered for him as he rounded the bases. He picked the perfect weekend to hit the milestone in front of his home crowd, as captured by Major League Baseball.

Dansby Swanson takes a trip to the bleachers for his 10th home run of the season #RivalryWeekend pic.twitter.com/q1S3iwx83X — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2025

The 31-year-old shortstop is one of the leaders on his team and has them ready to contend in the National League. Chicago has been at the top of the NL Central for the majority of the season. It is a breath of fresh air for the Cubs, who have struggled for the last four seasons. Now, Swanson and Co. have the team in line to have a their say on the NL playoff picture.

The Chicago veteran has said that the team is more “fun” this season. The Cubs are proving themselves as a top team on the back of their talent at the plate. Tucker's addition re-energized the team, but they have gotten contributions across the roster. All of them had their moments at the beginning of their weekend series against the White Sox.

For a team eyeing a return to the postseason, Chicago has had an eventful season. Cubs pitcher Justin Steele is out for the season, forcing Shota Imanaga into the ace role on the team. The team is one of many attached to a potential Nolan Arenado trade.

For now, though, their fans want them to win the battle of Chicago this weekend and start another winning streak. Swanson's home run is the latest highlight in a bounce back season for the Cubs.