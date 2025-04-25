Following a brutal 2023 collapse and another disappointing showing last season, optimism surrounding the Chicago Cubs was tentative. Most fans, in and outside of the Friendly Confines, recognized that the team had the talent and depth to finally clinch a playoff berth entering the 2025 MLB campaign. But it is quite different to see this balanced roster actually perform to its potential.

The 16-10 Cubs have won four of their last four games, which includes their wild 13-11 victory versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 18, and currently hold a three-game lead in the National League Central. Although it is far too early to make October plans, there is a unique energy surrounding this ballclub.

Offseason additions Kyle Tucker and Matthew Boyd, ace Shota Imanaga, slugger Michael Busch and, of course, the burgeoning Pete Crow-Armstrong are all playing huge roles in Chicago's strong start. Make no mistake, though, it is a group effort that is propelling the Cubs forward.

Crow-Armstrong is making sure to drive that point home, as he emphasizes the collective grit needed to survive some of the best the NL has to offer.

“Things are going great,” he told MLB Central Friday morning. “We've had a really tough schedule to start and we're playing a lot of really good teams with some good staffs and bullpens, but it's been a whole squad contribution from the Cubbies.

“From the top to the bottom, we're hitting and we're playing in a lot of close games and coming on top in a lot of those. Being able to look back at a lot of these series and evaluate and be able to say we took two of three from a bunch of good teams is a really nice feeling and a lot of momentum to keep carrying on.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong is playing Gold Glove defense AND rolling at the plate 👏 The @Cubs rising star joins #MLBCentral to talk about playing in Chicago and what's changed in the box. pic.twitter.com/iD9tFdLVlr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Do Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs now have the magic formula?

After falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in both games of the Tokyo Series on March 18-19, Chicago beat the defending World Series champions in four of their next five meetings. LA manager Dave Roberts noted the substantial growth the team has experienced in just five weeks' time. An emerging young center fielder has been a major catalyst for the surge.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs reportedly did not come to an agreement on a contract extension that could have maxed out at $75 million. He bet on himself, and that decision could soon pay huge dividends. The 2020 first-round draft pick — traded from the New York Mets in Javier Baez deal– went 6-for-11 with two home runs, seven RBIs and two stolen bases in two games versus the Dodgers this week.

He is breaking through at the plate, playing Gold Glove-caliber defense and showing off his elite speed on the basepaths. Fans noticed his talent when he received a consistent big-league role last season, but there was skepticism regarding his bat. Crow-Armstrong is putting that to rest in the early stages of the 2025 campaign.

Despite batting below the Mendoza Line through 17 games, the 23-year-old is now hitting .294 with five homers, 17 RBIs, a .549 slugging percentage and .888 OPS. He is delivering in clutch moments and galvanizing the Wrigley Faithful. It seems like Cubs baseball is back.

Now, the trick will be maintaining that feeling over the long haul. Chicago hosts the Philadelphia Phillies (13-12) on Friday afternoon (currently in rain delay).