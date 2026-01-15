The Chicago Cubs officially ushered in a new era this week, and their marquee free-agent signing quickly turned into a citywide moment. Alex Bregman delivered a memorable first impression by making a high-profile outing at Wednesday night's Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz regular season matchup, reinforcing the excitement surrounding the Cubs’ newest cornerstone.

The Cubs finalized Bregman’s five-year contract earlier in the day, and the All-Star third baseman wasted little time embracing Chicago. Bregman and his family attended the Bulls game at the United Center, where the jumbotron featured him during a break in action. When the camera found him, the two-time World Series champion held up a personalized Bulls jersey, drawing a loud and immediate reaction from the crowd.

The moment was shared by the Talkin’ Baseball podcast on X (formerly known as Twitter), bringing attention to both the appearance and the timing ahead of Bregman’s formal introduction on Thursday.

“Alex Bregman was at the Bulls game tonight!

Scott Boras was there with him as they prepare for an introductory press conference tomorrow morning”

Alex Bregman was at the Bulls game tonight! Scott Boras was there with him as they prepare for an introductory press conference tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/hfyzOIrv0G — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 15, 2026

The jersey reveal carried extra meaning. The veteran slugger has worn No. 2 throughout his career, but that number belongs to Nico Hoerner in Chicago. The Bulls jersey displayed No. 3, signaling the first visual confirmation of Bregman’s number change with the Cubs.

The Cubs' free agent signing represents the largest average annual value contract in franchise history, underscoring how strongly the front office pursued Bregman. His arrival brings championship experience, postseason credibility, and leadership to a roster that has steadily trended upward.

For Chicago, the appearance at the United Center served as an unofficial debut. It connected the Cubs star to the city’s broader sports culture while amplifying anticipation ahead of his introductory press conference at Wrigley Field.

As the team gets ready for the 2026 season, moments like this highlight why the organization invested heavily in the 31-year-old infielder. The flex was symbolic, but the message was clear. The Cubs are ready to contend, and their newest star is already embracing the spotlight.