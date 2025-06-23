The Chicago Cubs have the top spot in the NL Central, even after a tough series loss to the Mariners. Their starting pitching has struggled this year, with injuries to Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga highlighting a tough year. The MLB trade deadline is just over a month away, and the Cubs are looking to add some pitching. Insider Bruce Levine of 670 The Score says that a deal could happen soon.

.@MLBBruceLevine believes the Cubs could acquire a starting pitcher in the next 7 to 10 days. Their desire is to get their business started well ahead of the trade deadline. "They're going for it, they're proactive," Levine says. pic.twitter.com/HrZpYxp0b0 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The Cubs are looking at adding that pitcher that we've been talking about,” Levine said. “It appears that they're getting closer to identifying some of these teams that are out of it and want to trade. I wouldn't be shocked over the next week or ten days, much before the trading deadline, maybe as early as this week, if they make a move for another starting pitcher.”

Levine was then asked specifically about Sandy Alcantara. He responded, “More likely a guy we can't all identify that's a good, young, veteran pitcher. And I'm working hard to try and identify that right now.”

Based on that report, this trade would land the Cubs a lesser-known arm. But that should not rule out a deal for Alcantara or Zac Gallen from the Diamondbacks. They would be the two best pitchers on the market if Arizona decides to sell. Pirates lefty Andrew Heaney has had an excellent season and could be the smaller target the Cubs need. Although at 34 years old, he doesn't exactly qualify as young.

Levine also mentions the potential addition of a right-handed hitting third baseman. Matt Shaw has been solid of late, but another veteran in the middle of the lineup would be huge. The Cubs were in on Alex Bregman this winter. But after the Rafael Devers trade, the Red Sox are likely keeping him. Eugenio Suarez of the Diamondbacks would be the biggest name to fit that criteria.