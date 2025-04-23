The Chicago Cubs made a significant roster decision following their thrilling 11-10 extra-innings walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers last night. The team announced they have designated third baseman Gage Workman for assignment.

The move comes after a string of poor performances at the plate and costly defensive miscues that have plagued Workman's early 2025 campaign.

Workman, once touted as a promising infield depth piece, has not delivered on that potential so far. Over 14 at-bats this season, the 25-year-old managed a meager .214 batting average with just two RBIs. More concerning for Chicago's front office was his .533 OPS and a shaky .700 fielding percentage, highlighted by three errors at third base. As a result, the Cubs decided it was time to pivot.

In a series of roster adjustments announced by the Cubs on X, formerly Twitter, the team revealed that Workman was designated for assignment to make room for Nicky Lopez. Lopez is known for his strong glove and contact hitting and impressed during Spring Training with a .450 batting average and 1.092 OPS. Although his stint with the Angels this April ended up in him being designated for assignment, the Cubs hope his familiarity with the team and veteran presence will provide immediate infield stability.

The shift highlights the urgency of Chicago to stabilize its roster in a tight National League Central race. As of now, the Cubs own a 15-10 record and sit two games ahead of the 13-11 Milwaukee Brewers, leading the division in a competitive early-season race. The Cubs' bullpen also saw movement, with Drew Pomeranz being added to the roster and Justin Steele moved to the 60-day injured list.

As the season picks up, it's clear that the Cubs are pulling no punches when it comes to performance and expectations, especially for players like Workman trying to secure a lasting role in the Majors.