The Chicago Cubs have emerged as a contender in the National League with a stellar start to the 2025 season, and they have done a large part of it without their ace in the rotation. Shota Imanaga has not pitched since May 4 due to a hamstring injury, but he is getting closer and closer to making his return to the mound at the Major League level.

Imanaga made his first official rehab start on Monday in the Arizona Complex League. While he isn't ready to get back in a Cubs uniform just yet, the early signs are good after his first action in a month, according to Taylor McGregor of ESPN.

“Shota Imanaga pitched yesterday in an Arizona Complex League game,” McGregor reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He feels great physically today and will pitch again Saturday.”

Imanaga is expected to make a couple more rehab starts before getting back on the mound, but this is a great first step for him in his return. Whenever he is able to get back on the field, the Cubs will welcome him with open arms after his blazing start to the season.

Imanaga was one of the best pitchers in baseball before going down with the injury. In eight starts this season, the lefty has posted a 3-2 record with just a 2.82 ERA. He has 34 strikeouts in 44.2 innings and has allowed just 35 hits and 14 walks.

Imanaga's stats were spectacular in his first season in the big leagues in 2024 as well, so the early returns on his career have been phenomenal. Last season, he finished with a 15-3 record and had an ERA under three, so it's clear that he is one of the most talented arms in the league.

Despite Imanaga missing more than a month of time, the Cubs have continued to thrive in 2025. They currently sit atop the NL Central with a 40-26 record and are four games clear of the St. Louis Cardinals in the top spot. Getting their ace back from injury should only help them strengthen that position as they move into the heart of the season.