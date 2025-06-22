The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners are squaring off in a Sunday rubber match at Wrigley Field. In the first six innings, there were seven homers between the two teams. Combined with slugfests on Thursday against the Brewers, Friday, and Saturday, the two teams made Wrigley Field history. According to Christopher Kamka of Marquee Sports Network, it is the first time in Wrigley's history with four straight six-homer games.

“This is the first time in Wrigley Field history there have been 6+ HR combined by Cubs & opponent in 4 straight games. 6 HR Thursday, 6 HR Friday, 6 HR yesterday, 7 HR so far today.”

After this post from Kamka, Donovan Solano hit his second homer of the day to make the game total eight. Solano had one homer on the season coming into the game.

A big part of that has been Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. His first-inning homer on Sunday was his 31st of the season. the most in MLB. It was his fourth of the series, with one on Saturday and two on Friday.

Article Continues Below
More Chicago Cubs News
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) waits for his turn at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: Cubs among 5 other teams Red Sox talked Rafael Devers trade with before Giants dealOwen Crisafulli ·
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Whitson
Umpire suffers serious health scare during Cubs vs MarinersZachary Howell ·
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Boyd
Cubs’ Craig Counsell provides promising Shota Imanaga injury updateZachary Howell ·
cubs, cubs trade
3 Cubs who must be on trade block ahead of 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Sammy Sosa hit 66 home runs in 1998. Eileen Blass / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
How Cubs fans reacted to Sammy Sosa’s first Wrigley Field appearance in 21 yearsMike Gianakos ·
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) watches his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB rumors: Kyle Tucker linked to Cubs, Red Sox in early free agency reportZachary Weinberger ·

On the Cubs' side, Ian Happ hit two homers on Saturday's win, and Seiya Suzuki had two homers early on Sunday. This streak started with their 8-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Happ both hit two-run homers in that game, while Dansby Swanson hit a solo shot.

While the offenses have been firing, the weather is an unavoidable factor in this home-run stretch. On Saturday, it was over 90 degrees with a stiff wind pushing the balls out. That was a unique combination in the past decade of games at Wrigley, according to Ballpark Pal on X.

While the heat is supposed to rage on in Chicago, the Cubs are hitting the road for a three-game series against the Cardinals. They do not return home until Tuesday, July 1.