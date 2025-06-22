The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners are squaring off in a Sunday rubber match at Wrigley Field. In the first six innings, there were seven homers between the two teams. Combined with slugfests on Thursday against the Brewers, Friday, and Saturday, the two teams made Wrigley Field history. According to Christopher Kamka of Marquee Sports Network, it is the first time in Wrigley's history with four straight six-homer games.

“This is the first time in Wrigley Field history there have been 6+ HR combined by Cubs & opponent in 4 straight games. 6 HR Thursday, 6 HR Friday, 6 HR yesterday, 7 HR so far today.”

After this post from Kamka, Donovan Solano hit his second homer of the day to make the game total eight. Solano had one homer on the season coming into the game.

A big part of that has been Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. His first-inning homer on Sunday was his 31st of the season. the most in MLB. It was his fourth of the series, with one on Saturday and two on Friday.

On the Cubs' side, Ian Happ hit two homers on Saturday's win, and Seiya Suzuki had two homers early on Sunday. This streak started with their 8-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Happ both hit two-run homers in that game, while Dansby Swanson hit a solo shot.

While the offenses have been firing, the weather is an unavoidable factor in this home-run stretch. On Saturday, it was over 90 degrees with a stiff wind pushing the balls out. That was a unique combination in the past decade of games at Wrigley, according to Ballpark Pal on X.

While the heat is supposed to rage on in Chicago, the Cubs are hitting the road for a three-game series against the Cardinals. They do not return home until Tuesday, July 1.