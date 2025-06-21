Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners featured two hot offenses going at it. Pete Crow-Armstrong is a National League MVP candidate while Cal Raleigh has broken records for Seattle this season. However, the offenses were not the only factors contributing to the heat. The game was played in mid-90 degree heat, and the home plate umpire felt it.

Chad Whitson was calling the game behind home plate, but left the game, likely due to heat exhaustion. The heat and lack of hydration combined to cause Whitson to walk into the Mariners' dugout. Seattle's trainers tended to him before EMTs arrived, causing a delay in the game, according to MLB.com reporter Daniel Kramer.

Dexter Kelly, who started the game as the second base umpire, replace Whitson behind the plate. However, Whitson's exit was a concerning sight for Crow-Armstrong, Raleigh, and the rest of the players in the game.

Despite the scary scene during the game, The Cubs gave their fans a show at Wrigley Field. Crow-Armstrong hit a 382-foot solo shot in the bottom of the fifth inning, the fifth home run of the game for Chicago. Even though he doesn't want to be in the Home Run Derby, Cubs fans are glad to see their young slugger showcase his power at home.

Raleigh, on the other hand, struggled mightily until hitting a home run in the ninth inning. However, if anyone can get away with having a bad game, it is the Mariners' catcher. Raleigh set a record for home runs before the All-Star break by a catcher.

The weekend series is a big one for both teams. Chicago has had dominant stretches, but going 5-5 over their last ten games is a concerning sign. Crow-Armstrong and Co. entered Saturday's game looking to avenge Friday's loss in the series opener.

The Mariners are in the same boat, sporting an identical record over their last ten contests. Seattle is still chasing the Houston Astros in the American League West after a hot start to the season.

While both teams have their fair share of entertainment value, Whitson stole the show. The umpire left the game under the watchful eye of EMTs, but Major League Baseball fans anxiously await updates on his condition.