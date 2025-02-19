The Chicago Cubs will be opening their 2025 season in the Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As they prepare to face the defending World Series champions, Chicago has named their Opening Day starter.

Shota Imanaga has earned the call, the Cubs announced. Playing in Nippon Professional Baseball from 2016-2023, this will be a homecoming for the left-hander.

And for all the buzz Imanaga returning home will draw – especially facing off against fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto – his 2024 performance is what truly earned him the Opening Day nod. Even if their matchup against the Dodgers was played at Wrigley Field, it'd still likely be Imanaga on the bump.

Over his first 29 starts at the major league level, Imanaga put up a 15-3 record with a 2.91 ERA and a 174/28 K/BB ratio. The lefty was named an All-Star, finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting and fifth in the Cy Young race.

With the addition of Imanaga, Chicago finished the 2024 campaign ranked 10th in ERA (3.78). While the Cubs have focused mainly on bullpen when it comes to pitching, they did add Matthew Boyd in free agency. He joined a rotation that already featured the liked of Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad.

But atop that rotation is Shota Imanaga, who has undoubtedly become the Cubs' ace in short order. He will have a daunted task in front of him in taking down the Dodgers. The World Series champions finished third in runs scored in 2024 (233). Then they added Michael Conforto and Hyeseong Kim.

Still, if the Cubs are confident in any pitcher, it's Imanaga. It'll be difficult for him to truly replicate the success he had as a rookie. But both the lefty and Chicago are looking to prove it was no fluke. Knocking off the Dodgers on Opening Day would certainly make a statement about Imanaga and the Cubs.