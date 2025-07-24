Those hoping for the MLB trade deadline to provide excitement well before next week’s official cutoff might be disappointed to hear what Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell said recently.

Despite weeks of chatter surrounding the Cubs and a slew of other clubs, Counsell does not think there will be many early moves.

“Honestly, it feels like the whole industry is not close on anything,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told The Athletic on Wednesday. “The deadline, that’s what creates the action.”

It is possible that pressure could stimulate action, and force teams to make deals. This year’s trade market includes a number of players who could be helpful additions for contenders.

But, some of the names that have circulated are viewed as risky investments. In particular, starting pitching has been a topic of discussion.

“There’s a lot of names,” one club official said. “But all the guys are going to have a little bit of warts on them. You just got to figure out what you’re willing to deal with.”

The Cubs were recently urged by ESPN’s Jeff Passan to make a bold move and acquire a strong starter such as Minnesota Twins righty Joe Ryan or Washington Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore.

“The prospect of the Cubs getting a starter such as Gore from Washington or Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins is unlikely because of the exorbitant cost landing those players would demand and Chicago's propensity to play things safe amid budgetary constraints,” wrote Passan. “At the same time, the Cubs have been one of the best clubs in baseball this season, with an offense that's the envy of teams around the game, and their desire for a top-of-the-rotation-type arm is perhaps the most acute need of any team at this deadline.”

Aside from pitching, the Cubs have also been linked to Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon.

It is anyone’s guess how next week’s trade deadline will play out. But, any major developments might take time to be ironed out.