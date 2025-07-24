Those hoping for the MLB trade deadline to provide excitement well before next week’s official cutoff might be disappointed to hear what Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell said recently.

Despite weeks of chatter surrounding the Cubs and a slew of other clubs, Counsell does not think there will be many early moves.

“Honestly, it feels like the whole industry is not close on anything,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told The Athletic on Wednesday. “The deadline, that’s what creates the action.”

It is possible that pressure could stimulate action, and force teams to make deals. This year’s trade market includes a number of players who could be helpful additions for contenders.

But, some of the names that have circulated are viewed as risky investments. In particular, starting pitching has been a topic of discussion.

“There’s a lot of names,” one club official said. “But all the guys are going to have a little bit of warts on them. You just got to figure out what you’re willing to deal with.”

The Cubs were recently urged by ESPN’s Jeff Passan to make a bold move and acquire a strong starter such as Minnesota Twins righty Joe Ryan or Washington Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore.

“The prospect of the Cubs getting a starter such as Gore from Washington or Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins is unlikely because of the exorbitant cost landing those players would demand and Chicago's propensity to play things safe amid budgetary constraints,” wrote Passan. “At the same time, the Cubs have been one of the best clubs in baseball this season, with an offense that's the envy of teams around the game, and their desire for a top-of-the-rotation-type arm is perhaps the most acute need of any team at this deadline.”

Aside from pitching, the Cubs have also been linked to Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon.

It is anyone’s guess how next week’s trade deadline will play out. But, any major developments might take time to be ironed out.

More Chicago Cubs News
image thumbnail
Cubs trade proposal to Padres brings back Dylan CeaseGarrett Kerman ·
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Nationals Park.
MLB rumors: Cubs urged to go for it with Mackenzie Gore or Joe Ryan tradeJordan Llanes ·
Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) smiles before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field.
Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong makes child’s dream come true at lemonade standAlex House ·
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
MLB rumors: Cubs ‘check in’ with Royals amid trade deadline pitching searchRussell Steinberg ·
Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) high fives first baseman Michael Toglia (4) after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
MLB rumors: Cubs linked to Eugenio Suarez consolation prize at trade deadlineColin Loughran ·
Kansas City Royals left fielder John Rave (16) circles the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park.
Royals player with late Cubs fan father reacts to hitting Wrigley Field home runRussell Steinberg ·