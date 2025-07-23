Heading to Wednesday's matchup versus the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago Cubs have company at the top of the NL Central. Right now, the Cubs are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers at 60-41. A win on Wednesday would ensure that the Cubs stay in first, for at least another day. What is also apparent is that Chicago president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has to add to this roster. Most notably, at starting pitcher. ESPN's Jeff Passan discussed the Cubbies' potential plans for the position on Wednesday.

“The prospect of the Cubs getting a starter such as Gore from Washington or Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins is unlikely because of the exorbitant cost landing those players would demand and Chicago's propensity to play things safe amid budgetary constraints,” wrote Passan. “At the same time, the Cubs have been one of the best clubs in baseball this season, with an offense that's the envy of teams around the game, and their desire for a top-of-the-rotation-type arm is perhaps the most acute need of any team at this deadline.”

Gore and/or Ryan would be excellent additions to the Cubs rotation. Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd are proving their worth. As long as they stay healthy, then both would be postseason rotation lynchpins. However, the need for another top arm (or two, depending on how prized rookie Cade Horton's development continues) is apparent. Would Hoyer pay the hefty price it would take to lock in an arm like Gore or Ryan?

Cubs would have to pay heavy prospect price to acquire starting pitching

Yes, both starting pitchers would be expensive. Ryan is likely a bit more expensive due to a few factors, but it would still cost the Cubs likely 3-4 solid prospects, if not more, to lure in Gore. Either package would likely start with outfielder Owen Caissie, currently in Triple-A. Passan discussed the type of prospect Caissie is.

“In outfielder Owen Caissie, Chicago has the sort of prospect around which a package for a controllable arm can be built,” Passan continued. “If not Gore or Ryan, perhaps it's Mitch Keller from Pittsburgh. Regardless, the motivation for the Cubs is there. They want to win the division, yes, but most of all they want to win a ring.”

Caissie, plus maybe a young, controllable arm or two in the mold of Jordan Wicks or Ben Brown, and another piece or two, could likely get one, if not both, deals done. Will Hoyer actually pull the trigger and augment a team that could make a long postseason run? Or will he freeze once again?