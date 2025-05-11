The Chicago Cubs dropped a three-game set on the road against the New York Mets this weekend. Despite a gutty 6-5 win on Saturday night, they lost the bread games to fall to 23-18 on the season. The Cubs were without left fielder Ian Happ in the final two games due to an oblique injury. Manager Craig Counsell provided an update ahead of Sunday's game.

“He’s doing good,” Counsell said, per Larry Fleisher of the Associated Press. “[Saturday] we didn’t do any activity. Essentially, today we’re going to run around. He’s going to hit. We’ll just see how that goes, but if he’s hitting today, that’s a good sign, and we’ll just kind of evaluate what the day produces.”

Happ has been solid to start the year for the Cubs, helping their outfield pace the way offensively. He is hitting .265 with a .745 OPS, three homers, and 19 RBIs. His Gold-Glove caliber defense has continued in left field as the team added more elite defense in right field with Kyle Tucker.

The Cubs are suddenly back in a division race after six straight wins by the St Louis Cardinals. Maybe a Conclave in Vatican City is good for the Cardinals of Missouri, too? But the Cubs have to ride the energy of Leo's Chicago heritage, despite his White Sox fandom.

The Cubs have an elite outfield that can bring them back to the playoffs

Without Happ in the lineup, the Counsell has moved Pete Crow-Armstrong to the leadoff spot and Seiya Suzuki to left field. Jon Berti and Justin Turner have drawn into the lineup on both days. But that outfield has kept producing, with a Crow-Armstrong homer against the team that traded him as a prospect. Suzuki went 2-5 with an RBI in the win on Saturday.

When the Cubs traded for Tucker this offseason, they created the best outfield on paper in baseball. That group has delivered this year, as all three outfielders and Suzuki have an OPS+ of at least 120. Plus, Tucker and Happ have Gold Gloves, and Crow-Armstrong may be the best defender of them all.

As great as this start was been for the Cubs, there is a dark cloud that looms over the outfield. Tucker is in the last year of his contract, something they knew when they traded for him. But a massive contract could be in the works, something Chicago hasn't given out in a generation. They need to make the most of this year and that is only possible with Happ in the lineup.