The Chicago Cubs advanced to the NLDS after defeating the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card, and Cubs manager Craig Counsell immediately set the tone for a rivalry matchup to move on to the NLCS vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. The series brings together two NL Central rivals on October’s biggest stage.

In a post by Marquee Sports Network’s official X (formerly known as Twitter), Counsell was shown addressing the matchup with calm confidence.

“It’s Cubs-Brewers. That’s gonna be as good as it gets.”

Counsell managed the Brewers for nearly a decade before leaving for the Cubs in November 2023. He praised Milwaukee’s 97-win season while making it clear the Cubs are ready for the challenge. His message was respectful but competitive, shifting focus away from his past and onto the games ahead.

The words from the Cubs manager carried extra weight because this will be the first postseason meeting ever between the Cubs and Brewers. The two clubs battled closely all season, with Chicago winning seven of 13 matchups. That familiarity, combined with Counsell’s history in Milwaukee, only adds fuel to an already intense rivalry.

The rivalry takes on new meaning as the Cubs arrive with momentum after beating San Diego 2-1 in the Wild Card Series. Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in a run, Michael Busch homered, and Jameson Taillon pitched four shutout innings before the bullpen secured the win. It marked the Cubs’ first playoff series victory since 2017.

For Counsell, who holds the franchise wins record in Milwaukee, this series is personal. He has been booed at American Family Field all year, but now returns leading Chicago. With Shota Imanaga to face Freddy Peralta in Game 1, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown.

The Cubs bring momentum. The Brewers bring pedigree. And now baseball fans everywhere get a new postseason rivalry to watch unfold.