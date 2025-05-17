The Chicago Cubs are on a roll to start the season under new manager Craig Counsell, finding themselves atop the NL Central.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles continue to slide, leading to the firing of Brandon Hyde. The move came after a 15-28 start to the season—last in the AL East—and marked the third managerial dismissal across MLB in just one week.

Counsell was asked about the wave of MLB manager changes, including Hyde’s exit along with Bud Black (Rockies) and Derek Shelton (Pirates). Speaking to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Counsell offered perspective on the realities of managing in the majors.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s part of what you sign up for… Those decisions are never about one person,” Counsell said, according to Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cubs skipper’s remarks reflect a deeper understanding of the volatile nature of managing in professional baseball. Even with back-to-back postseason appearances, Hyde’s position wasn’t secure amid the Orioles' collapse in 2025. The firing reflects not just results but the disconnect between expectations and performance.

The Orioles struggles have stemmed largely from a depleted pitching rotation and an offseason where the front office failed to strengthen the roster. Injuries have ravaged the staff, and the young core that showed promise last season has yet to hit its stride.



While Counsell focuses on keeping the Cubs consistent and competitive, he acknowledged the broader challenges of the managerial role. As Hyde becomes the latest casualty in a difficult year for skippers, the spotlight intensifies on how teams are responding to adversity.

For now, the Cubs continue to lead their division, and their manager remains focused. But in a league with increasing pressure, even strong starts can’t guarantee long-term job security. Teams are constantly evaluating their direction, and a brief slump can shift internal expectations quickly. Counsell may be in a more stable situation than his peers for now, but that security is earned day by day in a results-driven environment.